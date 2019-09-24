Jenna Dewan Debuts Her Baby Bump as She Calls Steve Kazee a ''Gift From Above''

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 6:01 PM
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are practically screaming their love from the rooftops.
But who can blame the couple for being excited about the life they created together? After all, the two actors have had to keep such happy news a secret for the past few months.
Now that the cat is out of the bag though, Jenna and Steve are ready to tell the world how they feel about being pregnant with their first child together. And unlike their initial statement where they confirmed they're expecting, their Instagram posts are nothing short of pure, unadulterated joy.
In Jenna's caption for a photo of her, her bump and daughter Everly, she says, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"
And while this will be Steve's first child, he is over the moon to experience parenthood with Jenna, who he says is "amazing" with Everly. "I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with," the Tony award winner shares. "The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude."
He adds, "Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."
Steve seems like he fits in perfectly to Jenna and Evie's life. An eyewitness who saw Steve and Jenna at the beach with Everly, previously told E! News, "It was a lovely vacation for them where they got to spend time a lot of time together with no distractions. They looked like a very happy family."
Currently, Jenna and Channing share joint custody of their 6-year-old Evie after going through an amicable split in April 2018. They have since both moved on and Channing wishes nothing but the best for his ex. "Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive," a source shared with E!.
