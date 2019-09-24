Christina Anstead Reveals She Is Back on Bed Rest After Postpartum Injury

Sometimes you have to put yourself first!

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead gets real about the importance of taking care of yourself after giving birth. Earlier today, the HGTV star took to Instagram to open up how she's been feeling one week postpartum. She writes that although she's had "like zero pain," this weekend took a toll on her body after throwing her daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa a birthday party.

"Then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend... and yesterday I woke up like oh crap ... and today oh crap turned into oh sh** - I definitely hurt myself," she writes. "It's not the c-section incision area that hurts it's my left abdomen and it hurts bad ;/."

Before giving birth to her newborn son, Hudson London Anstead, the reality TV personality also opened up about why she decided to have her little one via C-section. She shared on social media that when she was ready to deliver her son Brayden, she had to have an emergency C-section and the experience was "really hard on me physically and emotionally."