Fashion Week Spring 2020 Got an Extra Stylish Boost From These Celebrity Kids

The next generation of style icons has arrived.

Paris Fashion Week's final day brings to close yet another fabulous month of nonstop runway shows, celebrity sightings galore and a taste of what to expect from your next designer shopping spree.

Fashion Week Spring 2020 also proved to be quite the family affair for some stars, who brought their look-alike children along for their global event. (We're looking at you Kate Moss and daughter Lila!) And in other cases, the spotlight belonged to the celebrity spawn without parental plus-ones.

Like, for instance, 18-year-old Kaia Gerber, whose status in the modeling industry is now defined by so much more than having Cindy Crawfordfor a mom. The same could be said for the supermodel sister duo that is Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, daughters of Yolanda Hadid, as well as Paris Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan.