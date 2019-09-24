Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife During Paris Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Paris continues to prove it will always be the city of love! 

Zoë Kravitz and new husband Karl Glusman have made their marriage red carpet official! The newlyweds tied the knot on June 29, but have yet to appear together at a public event, until now. The pair was spotted looking absolutely stunning during Paris Fashion week while walking the red carpet for the Yves Saint Laurent show. The couple is no stranger to the European lifestyle, and actually had their wedding in France. Although, she traded in the white dress for a chic all black ensemble for this visit. 

Zoë tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye. The couple even hid their engagement for eight months. However, she hasn't hid everything, and was very open about getting engaged. Including detailing the adorable way he proposed to her while she was wearing sweatpants and admittedly a "little drunk." 

Watch

Desiree Wants Zoe Kravitz's Edgy Style

While the newlyweds red carpet debut was definitely a highlight of the event, it was Naomi Campbell's fierce walk that closed out the show and shutdown the house. It's no secret that the legendary supermodel knows her way around a catwalk, but at the YSL show she proved once and for all why she's one of the best to ever do it. 

Naomi celebrated the occasion on her Instagram with a sweet tribute to the man behind it all. "Mr. Yves Saint Laurent you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most!! Grateful for you and for all the memories we've made together over the years," she captioned the pic of her alongside the fashion icon. "Kind hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary!! We miss you dearly." 

Naomi Campbell on the catwalk

WWD/Shutterstock

All hail the queen! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Naomi Campbell , Paris Fashion Week , Weddings , Couples , Love And Sex , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.