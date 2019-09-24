Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Reunite—Romy and Michele Style

Romy and Michele, the "inventors" of Post-Its, have reunited IRL.

It's been over 20 years since Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow delivered iconic performances in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and now they've reunited for a truly incredible photo. The duo, who starred as BFFs Romy White (Sorvino) and Michele Weinberger (Kudrow) in the infamous 1997 film, recently bumped into each other at a Netflix party. And, being the delightful people that they are, the actresses decided to share the special moment with their fans on social media.

"Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER!" Kudrow captioned the reunion photo. "Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon."

Sorvino also shared the picture with Kudrow, writing, "Look who I ran into!! the incomparable @lisakudrow !! And I'm gonna be lucky enough to hang w/her again Friday! Woohoo!! Love this woman!!"

Though it's been years since the film first made its debut, fans have always hoped for a possible Romy and Michele sequel.