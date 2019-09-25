Latin Pop Primer: The 15 Female Artists You Need to Know Now

The world of Latin music is having a truly global moment right now.

20 years later after the likes of Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Jennifer Lopez first brought Latin pop to the U.S. music scene, the rise of streaming has allowed for music from all corners of the Spanish-speaking world to find fans everywhere, making superstars out of performers like Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna and Bad Bunny in the process. With reggaeton and urbano ruling as the dominant subgenres on the Latin charts, it can often feel like there are aren't many Latinas in the mix. In fact, Billboard reports that, among the tracks to reach the top 10 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 2019, only four of them included women, down from 10 in 2018. And of those four, the two that managed to hit No. 1 also featured men.

It's not all doom and gloom though. Despite those rather dismal numbers on the charts, the world of Latin pop is rife with female artists who are literally killing the game right now.