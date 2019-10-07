11 Famous Breast Cancer Survivors Who Continue to Inspire Us

This October, it's time to think pink!

Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around every year in its full pink glory to remind women and men to look out for signs of one of the most common cancers in America.

Currently, there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Many of these women have come back from their battles stronger than ever and ready to make a difference. In fact, as of 2016, there are more than 3.5 million female breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

Among these are some of our favorite anchors, singers, actresses and comedians in Hollywood.

Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb previously opened up to E! News about her hopes for future generations regarding the disease.