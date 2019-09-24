Adam Levine's New Haircut Will Make You Gasp

New hair, who dis? Adam Levine has a new look.

The 40-year-old "Memories" singer was seen rocking a new hairdo while going for a drive in his vintage Porsche on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The former Voice coach was seen sporting cornrows. Yes, you read that correctly. Adam Levine now has cornrows. The braids run from the front of Levine's head to the nape of his neck, with the sides of his head completely shaved. Don't worry, his beard remains in tact. There is also a rat tail situation going on here, which will not be discussed.

Levine had previously shaved the sides of his head when he debuted his mohawk back in April on Season 16 of the NBC competition show. But, that look is a far cry from his new one. Fan reactions to Levine's mohawk were pretty split then, so only time will tell how they're going to react to this new look.