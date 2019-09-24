Teen Mom Romance Report: Where Briana DeJesus and More Stand in Their Relationships

Briana DeJesus is single but may not be ready to mingle.

As the reality star continues to document her life on Teen Mom 2, viewers may be one step closer into finding out what caused her split from John Rodriguez. In previews for tonight's all-new episode, cameras will roll as Briana finds out some unsettling news about her man.

While the couple is not together currently, Briana revealed to E! News that she's confused about where things stand today.

"I still don't really know exactly what's going on in our relationship right now. We're not together. We haven't spoken and there's just a lot going on," she shared with us. "I don't know how it's going to play out on television. I still don't know what the real deal is. It's very confusing and hard to talk about."

And with little hopes of a reconciliation at this time, the proud mom says she isn't focused on dating.