Kylie Jenner Reveals Exciting New Makeup Collaboration Coming to Paris Fashion Week

The hustle never stops!

Kylie Jenner has already taken the beauty world by storm, and she's just getting started. The young beauty mogul announced that she's teaming up with Balmain to release her Kylie x Balmain Collection during Paris Fashion Week. The line launches on September 27 and in true Kylie style, she shared the news with her fans via a mysterious glamour shot on her Instagram. The post shows Kylie with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing looking as fabulous as ever. "Paris is always a good idea," she captured the glamour shot.

The Kardashian and Jenner family have a long relationship with Balmain, but this collaboration marks a historic first for Kylie. This is the first time Kylie Cosmetics has participated in a fashion show, and if that wasn't already enough, the collection was created exclusively for Balmain's Spring-Summer 2020 show. Plus, for all the major Kylie Cosmetics fans, this line will have completely new shades of Holy-Grail products.