Kylie Jenner Reveals Exciting New Makeup Collaboration Coming to Paris Fashion Week

Tue., Sep. 24, 2019

The hustle never stops! 

Kylie Jenner has already taken the beauty world by storm, and she's just getting started. The young beauty mogul announced that she's teaming up with Balmain to release her Kylie x Balmain Collection during Paris Fashion Week. The line launches on September 27 and in true Kylie style, she shared the news with her fans via a mysterious glamour shot on her Instagram. The post shows Kylie with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing looking as fabulous as ever. "Paris is always a good idea," she captured the glamour shot. 

The Kardashian and Jenner family have a long relationship with Balmain, but this collaboration marks a historic first for Kylie. This is the first time Kylie Cosmetics has participated in a fashion show, and if that wasn't already enough, the collection was created exclusively for Balmain's Spring-Summer 2020 show. Plus, for all the major Kylie Cosmetics fans, this line will have completely new shades of Holy-Grail products.  

Kylie and Olivier's announcement was glamorous, mysterious, and exactly what you'd expect from the beauty sensation. The new collection will feature a new lip kit, a shadow palette, and a high shine gloss. Perfect for a quiet hang with friends or a night on the town. The high gloss will come in a shade of cotton candy pink called "Model Behavior." The lip kit will have two new shades: a Paris Matte Liquid Lipstick that is a warm blushing pink, and Paris Lip Liner, a soft chocolate nude. 

The nine-pan eyeshadow palette will be available in multiple finishes with shades like "Top Model," a matte rose or "Attitude," a warm lilac shade. All specifically inspired by and created for Paris Fashion Week. 

Kylie's always got something new up her sleeve! 

