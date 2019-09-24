Jessica Simpson Celebrates 100-Pound Weight Loss After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson is an extra proud mama today.

On Tuesday morning, the business mogul took to social media where she celebrated a major milestone in her health journey.

As it turns out, Jessica has been working hard behind-the-scenes on her fitness and wellness goals.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote on Instagram. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

So how did she do it? With some help from celebrity trainer and Revenge Body star Harley Pasternak.