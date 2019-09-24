Why Demi Moore Is Finally Ready to Talk About Her Marriage With Ashton Kutcher All These Years Later

14 years ago today, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher exchanged vows in a small ceremony, attended by her ex-husband and close friend Bruce Willis, and the former couple's three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallula.

They were one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, thanks in large part to their age difference that some just couldn't get over. But the two were together for eight years before splitting in 2011 after a cheating bombshell, a time so tumultuous for Moore that it lead to one of the darkest periods of her life, one she's finally ready to open up about in her new book, Inside Out: A Memoir; fittingly, her documented journey of self-discovery and acceptance comes out on the same date of her wedding to Kutcher.

"I lost me," the 56-year-old star said of the time period immediately following their split during an interview on Good Morning America earlier this week. "I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself."

In her memoir, Moore went on to detail just how much she "lost" herself following her split from Kutcher, which she claims came after he cheated on her a second time in 2011.