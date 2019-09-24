90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Sumit Speaks Out After Marriage Bombshell

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 6:19 AM
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way had one of the best plot twists in recent TV history. The TLC reality show threw fans for a loop when Sumit revealed he was secretly married this whole time—Jenny was a mistress!
In a recent episode, Jenny told the tale of what happened when Sumit's father-in-law found them and confronted her. She met his wife and his mother and told a somewhat harrowing tale of an encounter in her apartment. With Sumit gone, she is living alone in India, paralyzed with fear.
In the Monday, Sept. 23 episode, Sumit told his side of the story.
"Yes, I lied a lot to everyone," Sumit admitted. "I did a lot of things wrong."
As he told it, he was dating Jenny when his parents entered him in an arranged marriage. He said he wanted to tell Jenny, but was so worried she'd leave him. After the truth came out, Sumit said he was held in his parents' home for five days and they have forbidden him to contact Jenny. 90 Day producers asked Sumit's family and in-laws to take part in the series and they declined. "Now they know that I love Jenny," Sumit said.
Sumit was able to go see his friend and the cameras followed. Sumit said he wants to get separated from his wife and live with Jenny, but he's worried that his in-laws will go to the police with false claims and get everybody tied up in charges. Still, he said he'd rather be in jail than in the marriage.
"I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit said.
Jihoon and Deavan
In South Korea, Deavan got pretty drunk with Jihoon's friends and worked up the courage to ask them to shed more light on his past crimes. Jihoon sold stolen phones…in China.
"This is an international crime," a worried Deavan said.
Despite her worries about this past and admitting she doesn't really know him that well, she went forward with the marriage and legally wed Jihoon in South Korea.
"It just feels like I turned in homework," Deavan said about the wedding.
Laura and Aladin
The three-day wedding continued in Tunisia with Liam, Laura's son, skipping yet another day of festivities.
"He has diarrhea, just relax, man," Laura told Aladin about Liam's continued absence.
After saying Liam is upset about the marriage, Aladin decided he needed to make an effort with Liam and invited him to the baths. At the baths, Liam told Aladin he is weary of him and the marriage. Aladin said he just wants Laura to be happy and they want to have a family of their own. Aladin is near-30, Laura is in her 50s, and a doctor told them it was possible for her to have another child.
"She's not having another kid. She's too old and it's dangerous for her," Liam protested. "I draw the line at my mother having another child."
Liam told Aladin if they have a child, he's done with both of them because then she wouldn't be able to fully support him.
Corey and Evelin
Corey was still in the United States after the death of his father and found it hard to leave his mother again. "I'm sorry I have to go," he cried. But his mom told him to go live his life and she'll be fine.
Back in Ecuador, Evelin actually showed up to pick him up from the airport. She said she missed him a lot and it felt like he was gone for a year. Despite all this, she doesn't want to get married. "It's just not one of my dreams," she said. But marriage is necessary if they want to live together in a country.
Back at home, Evelin said she blocked her ex on all platforms while Corey was away. Did they have a fight? No, she said they haven't spoken. "I want us to be OK," she said.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
