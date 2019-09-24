90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Sumit Speaks Out After Marriage Bombshell

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way had one of the best plot twists in recent TV history. The TLC reality show threw fans for a loop when Sumit revealed he was secretly married this whole time—Jenny was a mistress!

In a recent episode, Jenny told the tale of what happened when Sumit's father-in-law found them and confronted her. She met his wife and his mother and told a somewhat harrowing tale of an encounter in her apartment. With Sumit gone, she is living alone in India, paralyzed with fear.

In the Monday, Sept. 23 episode, Sumit told his side of the story.

"Yes, I lied a lot to everyone," Sumit admitted. "I did a lot of things wrong."