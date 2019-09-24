Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee

WWE
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 5:09 AM
WWE
Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan!
The Hollywood actress is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, the couple announced on Tuesday morning. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" they shared in a statement with People.
While this will be the first child for Steve, Jenna is already the proud mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
The happy news comes just weeks after Jenna and Steve enjoyed a romantic end of summer vacation in Orange County, Calif. The couple, along with Everly, experienced a relaxing few days at the Montage Laguna Beach. "Jenna and Steve were very relaxed together and looked totally in love," a source shared with E! News. "They were also very much focused on Everly and made their vacation a family one where she was the priority. Steve was amazing with Everly."
When not enjoying the resort's amenities, the group was able to enjoy plenty of beach time where they collected sea shells and looked at different rock formations.
"It was a lovely vacation for them where they got to spend time a lot of time together with no distractions," our eyewitness shared. "They looked like a very happy family."
Back in October 2018, romance rumors first surfaced between Jenna and Steve. The Step Up star would make her relationship Instagram official this past June. The duo also would make their official debut at WWE's Monday Night Raw in the same month.
"Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship," a source previously shared with E! News. "He is very mature and there's no drama. It's just easy and comfortable."
"He's a kind, good-hearted guy and Jenna feels so lucky to have found him," our insider continued. "She feels very confident and secure with him. He makes her feel like the most important thing in the world and there's never any doubt. They are very much in love."
And while there are so many things Jenna already loves about being a mom, she recently admitted to a magazine that being a parent is pretty sexy.
"Apparently, when you become a mother, you're supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that," Jenna previously shared with Women's Health. "There's nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It's everything. And you don't change who you are inside just because you have a kid."
You go Jenna!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?