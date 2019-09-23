Beyoncé Just Gave Us 8 More Reasons to Call Her a Fashion Icon

Beyoncé is serving us bawdy and face!

The legendary musician kissed 37 goodbye earlier this month, and has since blessed fans with intimate photos of her whirlwind year. "Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving," queen Bey shared on her website, along with a collage of pictures. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses. I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job baaaaby. Here is Your B at 37. Love y'all."

As if that wasn't enough, the "Spirit" singer uploaded even more snapshots. From her private screening of Homecoming to a fun and flirty girls' night out to her studio sessions, The Lion King actress posted it all. And of course, her ensemble for each occasion was drool-worthy.

She slipped into a dreamy feathery mini-dress, white-hot Chanel power suit and so much more. To see all of her jaw-dropping outfits, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Beyonce, Homecoming Private Viewing

beyonce.com

Glitz & Glamour

It's a party, it's a party. For her private screening of Homecoming, the 38-year-old star goes all out with a glitzy black co-ord set by The Attico that features flirty feather trim.

Beyonce, Mothers Day

beyonce.com

A Vision in White

White hot! The "Spirit" singer dazzles on Mother's Day with her angelic power suit from Chanel. She ties her lewk together with a multicolored Chanel fanny pack, brooch, pearl earrings and Tom Ford heels.

Beyonce, Girls Night Out

beyonce.com

Perfectly Pink

Think pink! She's bringing the drama with this dreamy feathery design by Ralph and Russo. Her blush-colored earrings and sunglasses are a chef's kiss.

Beyonce, Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival

beyonce.com

Retro Vibes

From the dramatic puffed sleeves to her rhinestone-studded belt and washed out jeans, Beyoncé is giving us '80s high-fashion vibes.

Beyonce, Recording Studio

beyonce.com

Big Hoop Energy

From her vibrant red lipstick to her massive hoops and glass stone sunnies, queen Bey is slaying the fashion game.

Beyonce, Basquiat Museum

beyonce.com

Picture Says a Thousand Words

Royal blues! Wearing a bright aqua suit, the songstress and her husband Jay-Z honor the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Beyonce, Meeting at Parkwood East

beyonce.com

Mellow Yellow

Serving us bawdy and face, The Lion King star stuns in a bronze, yellow lace mini-dress by Zimmermann. If anything, she's exudes '70s glamour with the addition of her mod-style sandals by Zimmermann and Valentino purse.

Beyonce, Studio Session

beyonce.com

Because She Slays

Bright, bold and beautiful! The music legend brings a pop of color to her studio session with a vibrant yellow top, highlighter orange handbag and stark-white sunnies.

If you'll excuse us, we'll be adding these legendary lewks to our vision board.

