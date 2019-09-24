Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. deMille Award at 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tom Hanks, 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage

Tom Hanksis one of the latest and greatest actors to be honored with the Cecil B. deMille award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

In an announcement, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed that the critically-acclaimed star will be presented with the honor at the 77th annual celebration. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks," said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. "For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We're honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese and Barbra Streisand to name a few." 

He joins last year's recipient, Jeff Bridges, and a long list of other impressive stars who were chosen by the HFPA's board of directors.

Watch

Is This Tom Hanks' Last Rodeo as Woody in Toy Story 4?

It is about time the star is recognized with an award of this caliber. Over the years, the star has racked up a monumental amount of accomplishments, including two Academy Awards, seven Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

And people expect more awards to be coming Tom's way with his latest role in the Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The film is set for release in November, but fans cannot wait another minute to see the film about the lovable Mister Rogers. So far, it has a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which only serves to increase the anticipation of Hanks' fans.

But the high ratings for the film come as no surprise to people who have seen Tom's other films, like Cast Away and Forrest Gump. He can truly do no wrong in the eyes of critics.

Congratulations, Tom!

Fans can see the Big star be honored when the 2020 Golden Globes air on January 5.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tom Hanks , Awards , Red Carpet , Golden Globes , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.