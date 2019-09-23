Hannah Brown Opened Up About Fear of Failure and Talk Show Host Dreams After The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown is never anything but "blatantly, bluntly honest."

The former Bachelorette star and current Dancing With the Stars star joined Juliet Litman on the Bachelor Party podcast and opened up about life after a season of The Bachelorette that didn't end anywhere close to how she thought it would end. (In case you forgot, she got engaged to a guy who had been in a relationship before the show, and she rightfully broke it off before the finale even aired.)

She revealed that right now, her greatest fear is failure, and she's learning that it's OK to fail sometimes. The trick is to learn from it.

"There's a way you could look at my season [of The Bachelorette] and it's like, oh, well she did win, but there's a way to look at it and it failed in the typical way," she said. "So it's like, OK, it failed, but what did I learn? I think that's the way that I look at it now."

She says she still wouldn't have changed anything because "the way that it happened was how it was supposed to happen," but the question is what she can take away from what she went through, and that's still something she's trying to figure out.