Inside the Jonas Brothers’ Best Year Yet

From scoring their first No. 1 song to becoming three-time E! People's Choice Awards nominees, there is no denying that happiness has begun (again) for the Jonas Brothers.

That is not to say it hasn't been a long road back. In October 2013, fans were shocked when the band announced they were canceling their tour and calling it quits. At the time, rumors swirled about what happened between the brothers but it wasn't until the group reunited that fans received the truth from the band.

"To call it 'creative differences' is almost too simple," Nick Jonas explained on Sunday Morning in June 2019. "I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling. We were making music that I don't think we were all super-proud of, and it wasn't connecting. And on top of that, the root of all these real issues was that our relationship was becoming strained."