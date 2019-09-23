How to Work the Emmys 2019 Red and Pink Trend IRL

The stars strutted their stuff at the 2019 Emmys Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint! One of the night's biggest trends? The confectionary color combo red and pink. 

Valentine's Day might be months away, but the popular Pantone pairing was spotted in numerous—and fabulous—silhouettes on a handful of the night's biggest A-listers.

Who says you have wait 'til February to pull this look off IRL? From sensational strappy sandals to geometric wrap dresses, we've handpicked bold red and pink frocks, heels and accessories so you can work the season's trend at home, in the office or your next date night out!

Here are 10 of our favorites below.

Pietra Colorblocked Midi Dress

Up your colorblock game in this geometric wrap dress that's perfect for an afternoon picnic. Also available in navy and green.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$170 Anthropologie
Knit Clair Tie Tank

Style has no borders in this bold striped two-piece set. 

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$145
$25 Revolve
Jessica Simpson Jyra Strappy Dress Sandals

Send your swag through the roof with these strappy sensations. Also available in gold and natural zebra.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$79 Macy's
House of Harlow x Revolve Lotta Dress

Create shapes in this '70s-inspired glam satin tie frock.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$228 Revolve
ColourPop Strawberry Shake Eyeshadow Palette

Keep summer here with this bright berry eyeshadow palette that will enhance any color combo you pull out of your closet.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$12 ColourPop
Lyndsey Tiered Tunic

Switch up your silhouette in this season-forward tunic dress.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$198 Anthropologie
Free People Home Run Crop Sweater

Fit meets comfort in this laid back ribbed crop sweater. Also available in blue combo, ivory and neutral. 

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$78
$40 Nordstrom Rack
Mishel Color Block Dress

Cut shapes in this life-of-the-party dress.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$63
$38 Revolve
Jimmy Choo Love Asymmetrical Cap Toe Pump

For the red and pink afficionado in your life, stand out in these asymmetrical pointy toe pumps.

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$750 Nordstrom
Roxanne Sweater Dress

Put some prep in your step in this ribbed and striped sweater dress that's perfect for fall. 

Ecomm Request: Emmy's Pink Red Dress Trend
$160 Revolve
