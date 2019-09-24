Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Says Even She's "Confused" About Her Breakup

Briana DeJesus has dodged a bullet in the romance department.

As Javi Marroquin continues to make headlines for his relationship drama with fiancée Lauren Comeau, one Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about the headlines surrounding her ex.

"I think it's f—ked up, but I'm just happy that was not me if you know what I mean," Briana explained to E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's all-new episode. "Imagine me, moved to Delaware with my two kids, and he's in the bathroom doing something with somebody else? I probably would have lost it."

She added, "I'm just glad it's not me. I'm so grateful."

Just last month, Javi issued a public apology to his fiancée for betraying her trust. He also confessed to failing as a partner and father amid cheating allegations.