Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 4:00 AM

EComm: Big Little Lies, Halloween Costumes

HBO

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Halloween will be here before we know it and we've got one thing on own minds: costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route, or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build together.

Need an idea? Why not be the drama-fueled moms from summer's biggest obsession Big Little Lies! Grab four of your besties, choose your favorite queen and style your best Audrey Hepburn Trivia Night look.

We've handpicked character profiles for the Monterey 5 so you can just fight over who gets to be Madeline. 

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes

Get Madeline's Look: Think oversized men's white dress shirt, hot-pink tassle earrings, and a night mask. If you're really feeling festive, we suggest a sparkling pump and some smeared mascara. 

Men's Dress Shirt

An oversized men's dress shirt will be the envy of the group for its functionality and comfort.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$20 Amazon
Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings

These dangly little cocktail earrings will really sell the look.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$15 Amazon
Silk Sleep Eye Mask with Sequin Eyelashes

Pro tip: Since its cute AF, you can totally reuse this after Halloween.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$13 Amazon
Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes

Get Celeste's Look: Think floor-length black dress, opera gloves and some pearls will aid in capturing this classic Hepburn moment. 

Ralph Lauren Ruched Jersey Gown

Finding a LBD that's floor-length will help elevate this look.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$190
$100 Macy's
Long Flapper Evening Opera Satin Gloves

These satin gloves scream wine o'clock!

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$9 Amazon
Faux Pearl Large Necklace and Earring Set

Complete this costume with a little drip for your neck and ears. 

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$9 Amazon
Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes

Get the Renata Look: Think floor length dress with lace, a big bow and an even bigger hat. 

H&M Long Lace Dress

It's your house and you live here! Renata WOULD practically get married at a costume party so the more wedding-like dress, the better.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$300
$150 H&M
Rhinestone Crystal Ribbon Brooch

You'll be the fairest lady in this rhinestone crystal ribbon brooch. 

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$10 Amazon
Wide Brim Top Hat with White & Black Flowers

A giant oversized hat is definitely Renata Klein—approved.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$42 Amazon
Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes

Get Bonnie's Look: Think embroidered or beaded gowns, white satin gloves and a princess tiara. 

Chi Chi London Petite Mini Prom Dress

Be the ultimate party princess in this semi-formal frock!

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$111 Asos
Long Flapper Evening Opera Satin Gloves

Slip on this white satin gloves to stay true to Bonnie's fashionista ways.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$9 Amazon
Gold Princess Crown Tiara with Matching Earring Set

Own your queendom in this gold rose tiara and earring set.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$17 Amazon
Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes

Get Jane's Look: Think V-neck LBD, some opera gloves and a cute tiara. You can totally coordinate with the Celeste in your group so you don't twin!

Catalina Fit & Flare Dress

This signature LBD with a playful hoop totally conveys Jane Chapman realness.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$182 Nordstrom
Long Flapper Evening Opera Satin Gloves

Complete the occasion with this long flapper opera gloves.

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$9 Amazon
Silver Crystal Crown

Complete this look with a silver stuffed crystal crown. 

Ecomm: Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
$8 Amazon
