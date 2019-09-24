Julie Sariñana Reveals Her Top 3 Beauty Products

Christian Vierig/GC Images
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 3:00 AM
Ever wondered how California cool girl Julie Sariñana keeps her skin glowing and flawless? When we're not stalking her Instagram for fashion inspo, we're dying to know her skin and hair regimen. Genes aside (and those insane cheekbones), the globe-trotting beauty blogger sat down with us to reveal three of her must-have beauty products for the gal-on-the-go.
From her Revolve beauty box collaboration—filled with essential sunscreens, coconut body oils and hair care goodies—to her natural makeup must-haves, we've got the skinny on how to emulate this SoCal beauty's effortless skin and hair care routine.
"This is one of my favorites not only for obvious reasons, but because I'm always in the sun and on the go. My Revolve beauty box has everything you need to give you that perfect glowy, au natural look from hair to makeup! If that's the look you're aiming for, then my Sea, Air & Sun beauty box is a must have. I'm really obsessed with this box!"
"I love a good highlighter! The Supergoop glow stick offers a really nice natural glow without compromising your skin which I love! Its a dry oil stick that has an SPF 50 sunscreen which protects your skin all while leaving it feeling ultra hydrated without an oily residue—um yes! Not to mention the Supergoop Glow stick is so easy to apply and travel with. A 2-in-1 no fuss beauty product has me sold."
"I love this brand for so many reasons. All their products are free of harmful chemicals, synthetic preservatives/vitamins, and GMOs. They only use healing nutrients that work synergistically with the skin and in harmony with nature and the environment. They are truly breaking the mold in natural beauty! I'm obsessed with all things RMS, but their Lip2cheek is perfect for any girl on the go as you can wear it as a lipstick, blush or even as eye shadow. I tend to wear the shade Modest a lot but I honestly like all the color options they offer, just depends on the occasion and my mood."
