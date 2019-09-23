Emilia Clarke Is Feeling the Pain After Tearing Up the Emmys 2019 Dance Floor

The Mother of Dragons may be able to walk through fire, but not even she can hold up against the tortuous pain that is stiletto heels.

For the 2019 Emmys, Emilia Clarkewent above and beyond with her navy blue red carpet look. She donned a haute couture gown from Valentino and wore whimsical earrings from David Webb, opting to ditch a necklace in order to give the plunging neckline the optimal effect.

As for hair and makeup, the Game of Thrones star had her hair styled in a slick and straight 'do and wore natural-looking makeup. Emilia revealed on Instagram that Jennifer Lopez inspired "this year's lewk."

And for the final touch, the actress donned a pair of stunning Jimmy Choo heels, a move that would leave her in pain after a wild night of dancing and celebrating the win for Outstanding Drama Series.