Jessie J's New Love Song for Channing Tatum Deserves a Standing Ovation

You can't put a price tag on a personal love song like this.

While many Hollywood stars were ending their weekend at the 2019 Emmys, Jessie J was across town at the Troubadour in West Hollywood for a special concert.

In video obtained by E! News, the "Domino" singer introduced a new song to the crowd that appears to be all about boyfriend Channing Tatum.

"Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next," she sung in front of the excited crowd. "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are"

She continued singing, "Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."