Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Amazon Wedding Registry

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 10:55 AM
Jennifer Lawrence unveiled her Amazon Wedding Registry today. If you ever wondered what the actress and philanthropist's marriage must-haves are, look no further! The Oscar winner shared tasteful items ranging from home, entertaining, tech, smart home, outdoor and travel. With over 49 curated pieces, there's definitely a multitude of ways to emulate the star's Cali-cool home and lifestyle.
Jennifer shared: "Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming. For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."
Having a difficult time tablescaping for your next dinner party? How about this gorgeous gold brushed flatware set? In dire need of the next It blanket? We'll be snuggle-ready with this high-quality gravity blanket that you're gonna want to gift for all your friends! (And let's face it: keep one for ourselves too).
Here are 12 of our favorites from J.Law's wish list.
Unwind from your 9-5 in style with this beautiful wine carafe with oak stopper.
Elevate your happy hour with this gorgeous martini set.
Cooking comes easy with these bold Le Creuset cast-irons. Also available in black, white, marine, oyster, marsielle, caribbean, cherry, palm, provence and truffle.
Country meets city chic in this adorable AF kitchen cart.
Your weekend bag just got upgraded thanks to this Pendleton canopy case.
Cozy just got a whole new meaning with this cashmere travel set that includes a blanket, eye mask, socks and a carry/pillow case.
Your backyard BBQ entertaining just got a makeover thanks to this patio bistro set. Also available in yellow.
Keep all your favorite beverages cool in this art deco cooler case.
Turn up the volume with this wireless multi-room smart speaker.
Keep the temp on your terms with this futuristic air purifier.
Rid poor sleep and stress with this snuggly gravity blanket.
Elevate your ambience with this aroma oil diffuser. Also available in white.
Reign over the tablescape game with this gold brushed flatware set.
Quench your thirst with this Scandinavian-inspired handblown glass and carafe set.
