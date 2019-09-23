How Game of Thrones Managed to Win Big at the 2019 Emmys Despite Its Controversial Final Season

Their watch has officially ended.

Game of Thrones took home one of the night's biggest awards at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, winning Outstanding Drama Series for the HBO juggernaut's eighth and final season. It should've been a joyous occasion backstage then as the cast and executive producers fielded questions in the press room before popping champagne bottles, right? Well, when one of the first questions is about how they've all handled the negative response GOT's final six-episode swan song received last spring, it's not exactly your typical victory lap.

"I'll take this one,"Kit Harington said, channeling Jon Snow, his protective character, before going on to downplay the idea that any "controversy" negated the overall experience of being on the biggest show in the world had for the cast and crew over the last 10 years.

"Controversy. I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it," the show's leading man, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance By an Actor in a Drama Series, began.