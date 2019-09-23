This Isn't Your Typical Sitcom: What Bob Hearts Abishola Is Really All About

Chuck Lorre's new show is framed as a romantic comedy, the series is called Bob Hearts Abishola after all, but that's just to get viewers in the door. Yes, TV is tricking you! And for good reason.

"This show, on the surface, I think probably looks like a romantic comedy. I just want to start off by telling you guys I've done that, and I didn't want to do it again, but it is our entrance point to the series, these two very different people meeting, and finding somewhere along the line, over a very slow process, a relationship," Lorre told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour.