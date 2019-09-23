The Internet Thinks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Walk Deserves an Emmy

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 7:34 AM
As always, the 2019 Emmys were jam-packed with jaw-dropping looks, epic cast reunions, surprising victories and shocking snubs. But perhaps the greatest gift to come out of the 71st annual award show was Gwyneth Paltrow and her walk.
Allow us to rewind: The superstar became this year's most memeable moment when she stepped out on stage to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. (Which, spoiler alert, went to Killing Eve's Jodie Comer.) Her walk was so delicate, so dainty, so steady that it was as if she were wary of where her foot would land next. She oh-so-slowly made her way to the microphone, taking the teeniest, tiny steps in her vintage Valentino gown. Much to the absolute delight of the Internet.
"Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy's tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow's walk to the stage," tweeted on user. Added another, "Sorry, sorry, sorry. I need to be HONEST. This is the exact way I move when I am heading to the bathroom but I don't want anyone to know it's an EMERGENCY."
Others compared the slow strut to something that would come out of her lifestyle brand, Goop. "The goopery that this slow walk has," tweeted one fan while another wrote, "Gwyneth Paltrow shuffling across the stage like she's trying not to drop the jade egg she's carrying between her legs."
Still, her no. 1 fan Brad Falchuk remained in awe of his wife. As she graced the stage, he could be seen smiling and clapping from the audience. And that's what true love is.
