Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kick Off Africa Tour With a Dance

Let the royal tour begin!

For the first time as a family of three, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle have officially embarked on their scheduled 10-day tour of Africa with their newborn son, Archie Harrison, in tow. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning via a delayed commercial British Airways flight. As is the case with bustling royal tours, it wasn't long before the couple was off to their first engagement of the day while their infant son remained in the care of a nanny.

The husband and wife headed to Nyanga township, where they were greeted by throngs of locals and schoolchildren. In addition to sweetly meeting with youngsters, the two were also photographed dancing with performers in traditional costume. Judging by the big smile on the new mom's face, the trip was off to a very happy start.