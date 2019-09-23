See Your Favorite TV Stars' Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Emmys

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 5:38 AM
The 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday—and what a night it was.
Game of Thrones and Fleabag took home the top prizes of the night—winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. In fact, the HBO hit won a total of 12 awards over the course of last night's big award show and last week's Creative Arts Emmys. As for Amazon's new popular program, it secured a total of six wins. However, these weren't the only big winners of the night. Chernobyl also won a total of 10 trophies over the course of last night's broadcast and the Creative Arts Emmys.
Of course, there was also plenty of style inspiration on the red carpet, and celebrities had a blast celebrating the work of their peers at all of the after-parties.
While viewers were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still several major moments they didn't get to see. To see some of the best candid photos from the evening, check out the gallery.
We can't wait until next year!
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The late-night hosts share a laugh on the red carpet before heading into the big show.
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
By the looks on their faces, the Schitt's Creek stars are pretty excited about their nominations.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pitch Perfect actor gets pumped for his Emmys performance.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
While fans are used to seeing him in front of the camera on This Is Us, the actor did a little behind-the-camera work on the red carpet to get the perfect shot.
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Talk about a stylish duo! Watts dazzles in Dior while Paltrow stuns in vintage Valentino.
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
We'd love to know what the Sansa Stark star and the Daenerys Targaryen actress were giggling about.
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jack and Rebecca Pearson forever!
Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Fosse/Verdon star makes himself comfortable at the 71st annual award show.
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
The celebrities announce the winner for Outstanding Competition Program!
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
The Lannisters gather for a group shot backstage.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Pose star is clearly excited about winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star poses with her trophy after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
The When They See Us actress dances the night away at Netflix's after-party.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Veep star gives her fellow castmate a sweet smooch at the the Governors Ball.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Hey Upper East Siders! It looks like Nate Archibald, er, Chace Crawford, is enjoying Amazon's after-party with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress gives the Fleabag star a big squeeze after her big wins!
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
The Act celebs have a lot to celebrate at the Governors Ball. Earlier in the night, Arquette took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
The Mother of Dragons star and the Jon Snow actor celebrate Game of Thrones' Outstanding Drama Series win at the Netflix after-party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Both stars dress to impress at HBO's official after-party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
The America's Next Top Model star helps straighten the actor's tie at an after-party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Cheers to a fun night at HBO's official after-party.
Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees!
