Kit Harington Admits He Never Watched Game of Thrones' Final Season At the 2019 Emmys

After hours and hours and hours spent watching Game of Thrones, fans rightfully had some hot takes about the HBO hit's final season. (Bran the Broken? Jon and Daenerys?? Daenerys and her power trip???) But Kit Harington isn't here to hear your complaints.

Backstage at the 2019 Emmys, the reunited cast—they nabbed the award for Outstanding Drama Series—was asked about the seemingly constant stream of backlash that has poured in since the show aired. And it was here that Harington decided to step up and quiet the haters.

"I'll take this one," he said. "I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it."

"Controversy for us, we knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years," the actor, who played Jon Snow, continued. "Controversy for us, didn't really affect us."