Why Beyoncé, Jonathan Van Ness and More Stars Missed the 2019 Emmys

In case you missed it—but really, how could you?—at Sunday night's 2019 Emmys, the biggest names in television gathered together for an epic evening of celebration.

The party kicked off early on the red carpet, where the Game of Thrones cast conquered and Zendaya absolutely slayed in an emerald gown. But that was just the beginning of the festivities. Inside, Amy Poehler and Catherine O'Hara momentarily served as the hosts we deserved; Felicity Huffman earned a shady shout-out from announcer Thomas Lennon; and Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay African-American man to win in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. (Plus, there were all those amazing cast reunions!)

Needless to say, it was a night not to miss.

Alas, some of our favorite faces were MIA from the fanfare. From schedule conflicts to some much needed R&R, several stars were just unable to make it to L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. Keep scrolling to find out exactly why these A-listers did not RSVP yes.