7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Emmys

Something very fascinating happened at the 2019 Emmys.

Everybody knows that TV as we once knew it is over, that the streaming services in existence and the ones to come are the future—or at the very least they're flooding the viewing landscape with more quality programming than us mere mortals will ever be able to keep up with in a lifetime.

Yet Bryan Cranston, the de facto mayor of prestige TV who gave the ceremony its introduction, announced that "television has never been bigger, and television has never mattered more, and television has never been this damn good."

We're both right.

Because while it's more portable and on-demand and chopped up into bite-size pieces than ever before, so too is TV increasingly the medium through which all of the most important stories of our time (and a bunch of other times), be they made up or ripped right from the headlines and history books, are making their way into our consciousness.

As the makers of the winning limited series, HBO's all-too-real Chernobyl, said, they hope that their devastating show reminded people of "the value of the truth and the danger of the lie."