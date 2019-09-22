All the 2019 Emmy Reunions You May Have Missed

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Funny seeing you here at TV's biggest night!

With so many talented actors and actresses inside the Microsoft Theater Sunday night, it was only a matter of time before pop culture fans were treated to some special reunions at the 2019 Emmys.

Boy are we happy to share that Hollywood didn't disappoint. Well, unless you were hoping for a Friends 25-year reunion.

Whether it was an unexpected run-in on the red carpet or sharing the same stage as presenters of the same award, former co-stars found themselves together again. And spoiler alert: We truly loved every minute of it.

From The West Wing to Mad Men, a wide variety of shows were covered during the three-hour telecast. But don't take our word for it.

Photos

Emmys 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Take a look at some of our favorite reunions you may have missed below.

Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

House of Lies

Three years after the Showtime series came to an end, Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell presented the award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Clea DuVall, Natasha Lyonne, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

But I'm a Cheerleader

Clea DuVall and Natasha Lyonne may have been co-stars in the 2000 movie. But after all these years, these two have remained close. And yes, this reunion has us thinking of their Out Magazine cover.

Jimmy Smits, Bradley Whitford

Fox

The West Wing

Before presenting an award, Jimmy Smits and Bradley Whitford celebrated a special anniversary. "Bradley and I were on a show that premiered in 1999, exactly 20 years ago today," Jimmy shared. His former co-star added, "And we still look exactly the same. We're so proud of that show which was driven by some incredible writing as are this year's nominees for writing in a limited series or movie."

Article continues below

Jon Hamm, Jared Harris, 2019 Emmys

Fox

Mad Men

After Jon Hamm announced Chernobyl was the winner for Limited Series, his Mad Men co-star Jared Harris appeared on stage to help celebrate the win (and give a hug to his close friend).

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones Cast, Emmys, Instagram

Instagram

Game of Thrones

We know, we know! The HBO series literally just ended. But boy was it great to see Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Gwendoline Christie and more cast members together again. Oh yah, they won big too!

Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler

Fox

A.C.O.D.

If you're like us, you quickly fell in love with the dynamic duo of Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler during Sunday's show. But as it turns out, they totally starred in a movie together in 2013.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , Emmys , Reunion , TV , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.