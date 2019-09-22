Fleabag Wins Best Comedy at the Emmys, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Shouts Out the Hot Priest

Fleabag is officially taking over, and taking Phoebe Waller-Bridge with it.

After she won for best actress in a comedy and won best writing for a comedy at the 2019 Emmys, the show itself took home the big comedy prize of the night.

"This is just getting ridiculous," Waller-Bridge began as she took the stage yet again. "Fleabag started as a one-woman show at Edinburgh Festival in 2013, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here."

That's an understatement, honestly.

Waller-Bridge went on to thank her cast and creative team, her family, and the show's editor, and threw a special shout out to one special priest.