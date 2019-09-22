Billy Porter Makes History and Wins Best Actor in a Drama at 2019 Emmys

The category is love, y'all!

Billy Porter just won his first Emmy, after his first nomination, for his role as Pray Tell in FX's Pose, and naturally he gave a beautiful, inspirational speech that proved that this is Billy Porter's world and we all get to live in it, as if you could not tell by his hat. He also made history as the first openly gay African-American man to be nominated or win in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

After calming down a bit (naturally), Porter quoted James Baldwin: "It took many years of vomiting up the filth I was taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here. I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right!" he said.