Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce Honored During 2019 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Performed By Halsey

The 2019 Emmys have honored the lives of the artists that we've lost over the last year.

During Sunday night's award show, Regina King took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam tribute, during which Halsey performed a rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time." Luke Perry was among the stars honored during the tribute, the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 passed away in March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," a statement from Perry's Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family said following his passing. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."