Michelle Williams Gives an Impeccable 2019 Emmys Acceptance Speech on the Importance of Equal Pay

Now that's how you accept an award.

Taking to the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept her trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Michelle Williams, honored for her stellar work as Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, delivered a speech that will, without a doubt, go down in history as one of the award ceremony's very best, addressing not only her own pay equity and voice afforded on the production, but the future of such necessary equality for all women in the industry.

We could try and sum it up, but, honestly, it's best if you just read her stirring words verbatim.

"Thank you so much to the television academy for this. And to the incredible cast and crew who worked so hard to make this show," she began. "Especially you, Sam Rockwell, I know how hard you worked. I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs and feels safe enough to voice her needs and respected enough to be heard. When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different wig, a pair of fake teeth not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money. But my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon."