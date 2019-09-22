Chernobyl Beats When They See Us for Outstanding Limited Series at 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 6:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chernobyl Cast, 2019 Emmy Winners

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Chernobyl can't be beat. The Sky original miniseries starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson took home the Outstanding Limited Series trophy at the 2019 Emmys.

The series, which dramatized the events of the 1986 nuclear plant disaster in the then-Soviet Union, beat out Netflix's When They See Us, HBO's Sharp Objects, the Showtime series Escape at Dannemora and FX's Fosse/Verdon.

All nominated shows, aside from Sharp Objects, were based on real events or real people.

Chernobyl was up for 19 Emmys at the 2019 awards.

"I tried to get somebody else to do the speech and I failed," Craig Mazin said. The writer and creator of the miniseries went on to thank the country of Lithuania.

Photos

Emmys 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

"I hope that in some small way our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie," Mazin said.

Mazin said the power of TV means viewers can learn stories and they can be immortalized forever.

"That's a remarkable power and responsibility for us all," he said.

Past honorees in this category include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX), Big Little Lies (HBO), The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) and Olive Kitteridge (HBO).

In the TV movie category, Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch took home the top prize.

"Blimey! Thank you very much, I was quite unprepared. This is a Kleenex from the bathroom in the hotel. I was panicking," series executive producer and writer Charlie Brooker said on stage. "We really didn't expect this."

Brooker thanked his wife and two kids, as well as Netflix and the team who helped make the choose your own adventure movie. To his kids he said, "I can never limit your video game screen time again, if I do I'm a disgusting hypocrite. It sometimes pays off."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , TV , , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.