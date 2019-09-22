Adorable Game of Thrones Reunions Happened All Over the 2019 Emmys

Once a Stark always a Stark.

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are both Emmy nominees tonight for Game of Thrones, and during a commercial break, Fox caught the two sharing an incredibly sweet hug.

Harington is nominated for lead actor in a drama while Turner is nominated for supporting actress, in a category completely dominated by Game of Thrones stars.

Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams are also nominated, while Emilia Clarke has a nom for lead actress and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Alfie Allen are all nominated for supporting actor. Carice Van Houten also scored a guest actress nomination.

It was just generally a great big Game of Thrones party tonight, and in fact all of the nominated stars appeared on stage together to say thank you to the fans...and to present awards to limited series and movies.