Adorable Game of Thrones Reunions Happened All Over the 2019 Emmys

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 6:48 PM

Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington

Fox/The Television Academy

Once a Stark always a Stark. 

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are both Emmy nominees tonight for Game of Thrones, and during a commercial break, Fox caught the two sharing an incredibly sweet hug. 

Harington is nominated for lead actor in a drama while Turner is nominated for supporting actress, in a category completely dominated by Game of Thrones stars.

Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams are also nominated, while Emilia Clarke has a nom for lead actress and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Alfie Allen are all nominated for supporting actor. Carice Van Houten also scored a guest actress nomination. 

It was just generally a great big Game of Thrones party tonight, and in fact all of the nominated stars appeared on stage together to say thank you to the fans...and to present awards to limited series and movies. 

Photos

Game of Thrones Cast Takes the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet By Storm

"I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us," Turner said on stage. "We had no idea how it would end, who would betray who, and who would end up with the prize." 

"As much as we wish the show could have gone on forever, our time had come, and tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched," Maisie Williams added. 

If we're being honest, the hug between Kit and Sophie was a whole lot sweeter than Lena Headey's awkward, "And now...limited series and movies," but we'll never say we don't miss seeing these people together. 

Game of Thrones, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Show

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

And can we also talk about how Gwendoline Christie got the loudest cheers of all when she started her part of the limited series and movies presentation? Long live Ser Brienne of Tarth, the best of all the knights. 

After their on stage reunion, Alfie Allen posted the mother of all dragons selfies on his Instagram stories, featuring even Queen Cersei sticking her tongue out. 

Game of Thrones Cast, Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen/Instagram

Check out all of the cast's Emmy looks below! 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau rocking the Lannister gold.

Peter Dinklage, 2019 Emmy Awards

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Peter Dinklage

Tyrion Lannister is in the house!

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Mother of Dragons said Jennifer Lopez inspired her Emmys look.

Alfie Allen, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alfie Allen

The man behind Theon Greyjoy got his Emmy nomination by submitting himself for the award.

Lena Headey, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Headey

Lena Headey stepped out at the 2019 Emmys in an outfit Cersei Lannister wouldn't be caught dead in.

Sophie Turner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

The Queen in the North looking pretty in pink at the 2019 Emmys.

Maisie Williams, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams

Arya Stark slayed numerous people on Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams? Just slaying the red carpet look at the 2019 Emmys.

Kit Harington, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kit Harington

Jon Snow left Westeros to live beyond the wall and Kit Harington left filming Marvel's Eternals for the Emmys red carpet.

Gwendoline Christie, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gwendoline Christie

The woman who brought Brienne of Tarth to life looks like she's stepped out of a classic painting.

