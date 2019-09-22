Patricia Aqruette Delivers an Emotional Tribute to Late Sister Alexis While Accepting at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Pass the Kleenex, please.
While accepting her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in Hulu's The Act, Patricia Arquette, who's never not prepared to deliver a truly moving acceptance speech, got personal and elicited tears from those in the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles when she spoke candidly about her late sister, Alexis Arquette.
"Okay, this is all weird, okay? I'm up hear with the Game of Thrones cast. I mean, my Joey is there, my beauty, my Joey King. I can't believe this is happening, to be honored with these fellow nominees who are all so talented and gave a masters class in acting. I'm terribly grateful," she began."Thank you, Hulu, My family, the love of my life, Eric White, my kids. I just have to say, I'm grateful to be working. I'm grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life. And that's great."
With a quiver in her voice and tears in her eyes, she continued, "In my heart, I'm so sad I lost of my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted.. I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs. They're human beings, let's give them jobs. Lets get rid of this bias we have everywhere. Thank you."
As she left the stage, Laverne Cox, who arrived at the ceremony with ACLU attorney Chase Strangio to draw attention to the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court hearing on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to cases of anti-LGBT discrimination, stood to give her a standing ovation.
It's been two years since Patricia was forced to say goodbye to her sister Alexis, who passed away on Sept. 11, 2016 from cardiac arrest caused by myocarditis stemming from HIV.
Speaking with press backstage following her win, Patricia elaborated on her enduring grief following the loss of her sister. "I am 51 years old, I am getting the greatest roles of my life...but also because I'm working so much I haven't had the chance to process my sister's death," she explained. "For days, I have been talking to my family and I'm just starting to feel this heavy grief. I am just starting to process this...I really miss my sister."
Nominated for both Supporting Actress and Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her outstanding work in both The Act and Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, Arquette topped Emily Watson, Chernobyl; Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon; Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects; Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us; Vera Farmiga, When They See Us.
Sadly, she lost Outstanding Lead Actress to Fosse/Verdon's Michelle Williams.