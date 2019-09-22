2019 Emmys Best Dressed Celebs: Billy Porter, Zendaya and More Stars

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 6:05 PM
Pop culture lovers, rejoice!
Awards season is back in full swing now that the 2019 Emmys are here. As expected, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion with fun, fabulous and fierce designs. Like the glimmering gold statue given to the winners tonight, celebrities came decked out in flashy attire.
No one exuded that more than Billy Porter, who graced the red carpet in a rhinestone-studded number by Michael Kors that dazzled everyone with its blinding stones, jewels and more. His eye-catching suit made jaws drop as he walked the red carpet. His long black scarf and over-the-top hat (which was also bedazzled) certainly stole the show.
Additionally, Dascha Polanco brought the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her larger-than-life gown by Christian Siriano. While many are typically hesitant to push the fashion boundaries at the Emmys, 36-year-old actress certainly wasn't afraid to take the risk. And it's safe to say her flamboyant design totally hit the mark.
To see all the celebrities that knocked it out of the park on the red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery below. From Sterling K. Brown to Padma Lakshmi, these Hollywood stars came to slay tonight's star-studded ceremony.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green with envy! The 23-year-old actress sizzles in this Poison Ivy-inspired gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The writer-director makes a statement with this sparkly and jewel-adorned custom Reem Acra gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Orange you glad the trans icon shows up and shows out in this vibrant Valentino number? We are!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Hello gorgeous! Williams lights up the awards ceremony with her teal sequins Louis Vuitton gown that features a beautifully embroidered floral design.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia rocks a bright purple number that certainly turns heads as she walks the red carpet. She's wearing Cong Tri.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The legendary actress stuns in this vibrant multicolored gown by Vera Wang.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Veep star channels the Emmys golden statue with her glittery gold dress.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Cox brings the drama with her over-the-top fabulous Monsoori gown.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Good Place star looks radiant and regal in this bright-blue Monique Lhuillier piece.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
She's all business! Washington leaves the dress at home and opts for something more powerful: shimmery pants and a statement-making button-down by Alexandre Vauthier.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Hot mama! The When They See Us star brings the glitz and glamour to awards ceremony in this shimmery pink Christian Siriano number.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The When They See Us actor leaves the boring suit at home and opts into something more bold!
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bassett wows the red carpet with this bold and bright Antonio Grimaldi jumpsuit.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
One word: Marvelous! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is all smiles on the red carpet as she dazzles in this shiny number by Elie Saab.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The 37-year-old actress shows off her engagement ring and gorgeous vibrant gown by Badgley Mischka.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Tag star oozes with glamour in this baby blue Zuhair Murad design.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Wowzers! The This Is Us actress sizzles in this Brandon Maxwell design at the 2019 Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pose actor dazzles in this daring Michael Kors outfit.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Seeing stars! Linney radiates on the red carpet with this charcoal lamé blouse and slack pants.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Toy Story 4 star makes blue look oh-so-good as she dons a vibrant ballgown at the star-studded ceremony.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
One word: wow! The Orange Is the New Black brings drama and glamour to the star-studded event with this larger-than-life gown by Christian Siriano.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
You better werk! The legendary drag queen and star of RuPaul's Drag Race drops jaws with this mesmerizing black and pink suit.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Marisa brings a fun pop of color to the star-studded show with hot pink and red gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All that glitters. The 31-year-old star shines just as bright as the flashing lights in this sparkly silver number.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Tulle galore! The 33-year-old star stuns on the red carpet with this fun and flirty tulle gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The reality television personality looks sleek and chic in this simple (but striking) Alex Perry piece.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bates adds flair to the red carpet with this black blazer.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The 42-year-old star looks dapper as hell in this not-so-basic suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actor brings his daring fashion sense to the 2019 Emmys. "There are a lot of decisions to be made," he shares with us.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Emmy nominee literally sparkles at the awards ceremony with her rhinestone-studded gown by Jason Wu.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Sharp Objects actress stands out of the crown with her breathtaking lavender ballgownv by Miu Miu, which is a color that is rarely seen on the red carpet!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
No boring tuxedos here! Gloss brings fun and fearless fashion to the awards ceremony with this modern take on a suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Emmy nominee dazzles in this body-hugging halter gown by Christian Siriano. Her statement earrings and gold clutch make the ensemble all the more gorgeous!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sometimes, you just need a little oomph. Simmons brings the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her body-hugging black dress by Christian Siriano that features a sparkly bedazzled top.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The reality TV personality and E! commentator lights up the red carpet with bright-yellow strapless number. The matching pumps bring it all together!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The television writer and classical pianist is looking red hot, hot, hot in this fiery ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The This Is Us actor adds a pop of color to his tuxedo and knocks it out of the park.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Highwaymen skips the typical gown and opts for something more swoon-worthy: a powerful black suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Royal blue! The 43-year-old actress dazzles on the red carpet with her striking ocean blue off-the-shoulder dress by Zac Posen. The bedazzled sleeves are a chef's kiss.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Better Call Saul actor goes the classic route and totally nails it with this blue number.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actress goes for the gold with this refreshing bright-yellow ballgown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actress looks radiant on the red carpet with her black and white floral dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Another stand-out suit, the This Is Us star pulls out all the stops with this eye-catching ensemble by Brioni.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The 14-year-old actress stuns in this layered tulle number from by Tadashi Shoji. Her bedazzled headpiece, sparkling makeup and statement jewelry pieces tie this whimsical lewk together.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Farmiga's outfit might be more on the modest side, but it hits all the marks with the power color, lace material and puffed sleeves.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Better Call Saul actress evokes old-Hollywood glamour with this effortlessly elegant design.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Think pink! Sarah looks oh-so-chic in this off-the-shoulder gown that features a cheeky cut-out that shows off her toned body.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The 35-year-old television personality brings bright and bold fashion to the awards ceremony with this yellow number.
