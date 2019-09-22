2019 Emmys Best Dressed Celebs: Billy Porter, Zendaya and More Stars

Pop culture lovers, rejoice!

Awards season is back in full swing now that the 2019 Emmys are here. As expected, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion with fun, fabulous and fierce designs. Like the glimmering gold statue given to the winners tonight, celebrities came decked out in flashy attire.

No one exuded that more than Billy Porter, who graced the red carpet in a rhinestone-studded number by Michael Kors that dazzled everyone with its blinding stones, jewels and more. His eye-catching suit made jaws drop as he walked the red carpet. His long black scarf and over-the-top hat (which was also bedazzled) certainly stole the show. 

Additionally, Dascha Polanco brought the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her larger-than-life gown by Christian Siriano. While many are typically hesitant to push the fashion boundaries at the Emmys, 36-year-old actress certainly wasn't afraid to take the risk. And it's safe to say her flamboyant design totally hit the mark.

To see all the celebrities that knocked it out of the park on the red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery below. From Sterling K. Brown to Padma Lakshmi, these Hollywood stars came to slay tonight's star-studded ceremony.

Zendaya, 2019 Emmys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zendaya

Green with envy! The 23-year-old actress sizzles in this Poison Ivy-inspired gown. 

Ava DuVernay, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

The writer-director makes a statement with this sparkly and jewel-adorned custom Reem Acra gown.

Janet Mock, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janet Mock

Orange you glad the trans icon shows up and shows out in this vibrant Valentino number? We are!

Michelle Williams, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams

Hello gorgeous! Williams lights up the awards ceremony with her teal sequins Louis Vuitton gown that features a beautifully embroidered floral design.

Julia Garner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia rocks a bright purple number that certainly turns heads as she walks the red carpet. She's wearing Cong Tri.

Taraji P. Henson, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson

The legendary actress stuns in this vibrant multicolored gown by Vera Wang.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star channels the Emmys golden statue with her glittery gold dress.

Laverne Cox, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

Cox brings the drama with her over-the-top fabulous Monsoori gown.

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star looks radiant and regal in this bright-blue Monique Lhuillier piece.

Kerry Washington, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

She's all business! Washington leaves the dress at home and opts for something more powerful: shimmery pants and a statement-making button-down by Alexandre Vauthier.

Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Niecy Nash

Hot mama! The When They See Us star brings the glitz and glamour to awards ceremony in this shimmery pink Christian Siriano number.

Asante Blackk, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Asante Blackk

The When They See Us actor leaves the boring suit at home and opts into something more bold!

Angela Bassett, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

Bassett wows the red carpet with this bold and bright Antonio Grimaldi jumpsuit.

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 emmys

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

One word: Marvelous! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is all smiles on the red carpet as she dazzles in this shiny number by Elie Saab.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Susan Kelechi Watson

The 37-year-old actress shows off her engagement ring and gorgeous vibrant gown by Badgley Mischka.

Isla Fisher, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Isla Fisher

The Tag star oozes with glamour in this baby blue Zuhair Murad design.

Mandy Moore, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

Wowzers! The This Is Us actress sizzles in this Brandon Maxwell design at the 2019 Emmys.

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose actor dazzles in this daring Michael Kors outfit.

Laura Linney, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Laura Linney

Seeing stars! Linney radiates on the red carpet with this charcoal lamé blouse and slack pants.

Melissa Villasenor, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa Villaseñor

The Toy Story 4 star makes blue look oh-so-good as she dons a vibrant ballgown at the star-studded ceremony.

Dascha Polanco, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dascha Polanco

One word: wow! The Orange Is the New Black brings drama and glamour to the star-studded event with this larger-than-life gown by Christian Siriano.

RuPaul, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RuPaul

You better werk! The legendary drag queen and star of RuPaul's Drag Race drops jaws with this mesmerizing black and pink suit.

Marisa Tomei, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Marisa Tomei

Marisa brings a fun pop of color to the star-studded show with hot pink and red gown.

Ego Nwodim, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

All that glitters. The 31-year-old star shines just as bright as the flashing lights in this sparkly silver number.

Sarah Levy, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sarah Levy

Tulle galore! The 33-year-old star stuns on the red carpet with this fun and flirty tulle gown.

Bethenny Frankel, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel

The reality television personality looks sleek and chic in this simple (but striking) Alex Perry piece.

Parker Bates, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Parker Bates

Bates adds flair to the red carpet with this black blazer.

Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia

The 42-year-old star looks dapper as hell in this not-so-basic suit.

Chris Sullivan, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan

The This Is Us actor brings his daring fashion sense to the 2019 Emmys. "There are a lot of decisions to be made," he shares with us.

Betty Gilpin, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Betty Gilpin

The Emmy nominee literally sparkles at the awards ceremony with her rhinestone-studded gown by Jason Wu.

Eliza Scanlen, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Eliza Scanlen

The Sharp Objects actress stands out of the crown with her breathtaking lavender ballgownv by Miu Miu, which is a color that is rarely seen on the red carpet!

Hugo Gloss, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Hugo Gloss

No boring tuxedos here! Gloss brings fun and fearless fashion to the awards ceremony with this modern take on a suit.

Padma Lakshmi, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi

The Emmy nominee dazzles in this body-hugging halter gown by Christian Siriano. Her statement earrings and gold clutch make the ensemble all the more gorgeous!

Gail Simmons, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gail Simmons

Sometimes, you just need a little oomph. Simmons brings the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her body-hugging black dress by Christian Siriano that features a sparkly bedazzled top.

Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV personality and E! commentator lights up the red carpet with bright-yellow strapless number. The matching pumps bring it all together!

Our Lady J, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Our Lady J

The television writer and classical pianist is looking red hot, hot, hot in this fiery ensemble.

Lonnie Chavis, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

The This Is Us actor adds a pop of color to his tuxedo and knocks it out of the park.

Kim Dickens, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Dickens

The Highwaymen skips the typical gown and opts for something more swoon-worthy: a powerful black suit.

Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Royal blue! The 43-year-old actress dazzles on the red carpet with her striking ocean blue off-the-shoulder dress by Zac Posen. The bedazzled sleeves are a chef's kiss.

Giancarlo Esposito, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

The Better Call Saul actor goes the classic route and totally nails it with this blue number.

Faithe Herman, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Faithe Herman

The This Is Us actress goes for the gold with this refreshing bright-yellow ballgown.

Robin Weigert, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Robin Weigert

The Big Little Lies actress looks radiant on the red carpet with her black and white floral dress.

Sterling K. Brown, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown

Another stand-out suit, the This Is Us star pulls out all the stops with this eye-catching ensemble by Brioni.

Eris Baker, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eris Baker

The 14-year-old actress stuns in this layered tulle number from by Tadashi Shoji. Her bedazzled headpiece, sparkling makeup and statement jewelry pieces tie this whimsical lewk together.

Vera Farmiga, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Vera Farmiga

Farmiga's outfit might be more on the modest side, but it hits all the marks with the power color, lace material and puffed sleeves.

Rhea Seehorn, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rhea Seehorn

The Better Call Saul actress evokes old-Hollywood glamour with this effortlessly elegant design.

Sarah Sutherland, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Sutherland

Think pink! Sarah looks oh-so-chic in this off-the-shoulder gown that features a cheeky cut-out that shows off her toned body.

Julissa Bermudez, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julissa Bermudez

The 35-year-old television personality brings bright and bold fashion to the awards ceremony with this yellow number.

