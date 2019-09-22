Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler Are the Emmys Dynamic Duo You Never Knew You Needed

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:42 PM

Amy Poehler, Catherine O'hara, 2019 Emmys

Move over Batman and Robin, our new favorite dynamic duo is Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler. The Emmys paired the Schitt's Creek star, who was nominated for an Emmy at the 2019 ceremony, and the Russian Doll co-creator to announce the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award. It went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein.

Before presenting Borstein with the awards, Poehler and O'Hara listed these qualities: Strong, flexible, committed and focused.

"These are the qualities we look for in our personal trainers," O'Hara said.

"And they are also the words that describe our eight nominees' lower back tattoos," Poehler said.

The duo went on to list many other words, including supporting, farm-fresh, Pokemon, jejune, mellifluous and Bluetooth compatible.

Who are they describing? "I thought you knew," O'Hara quipped.

The Emmys was met with accolades for pairing Poehler and O'Hara.

Borestein went on to beat out Fleabag's Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford, Veep star Anna Chlumsky, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, GLOW star Betty Gilpin and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle.

