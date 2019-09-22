Bob Newhart Wants You to Know He's Still Alive As the 2019 Emmys Begin

Please welcome your Emmy host...Homer Simpson?

Fox took full advantage of its hostlessness at the 2019 Emmys, handing over the job to the patriarch of The Simpsons, who was then promptly crushed into the floor by a falling piano.

That sent Anthony Anderson into a panic, and he jumped into action to "save" the Emmys.

"Taraji, we will not let this Empire fall!" he yelled as he ran backstage, demanding a coffee, which he rejected because "This is not Game of Thrones!"

He then recruited his mother to help him steal a few award statues, and eventually Bryan Cranston was pushed on stage to deliver a serious speech about how television has never been quite as good as it is now, leading in to the presenter of the first award: Ben Stiller, and what he apparently believes to be a statue of Bob Newhart.