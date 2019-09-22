Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Emmys: Gwendoline Christie, James Van Der Beek and More

The stars have arrived in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys!

At the ceremony this evening, actors are set to be recognized for their work in TV over the past 12 months. Before heading inside to the award show, celebs hit the red carpet to show off their ceremony style.

This year, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco and TV personality Jenny McCarthy arrived to the red carpet in head-turning looks. For her award show style moment, McCarthy rocked a ruffled light blue Alexander McQueen dress, paired with combat boots! Meanwhile, Polanco donned a Christian Siriano design, complete with pink bows! And Christie looked regal in her Gucci design.

Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek also served up a stylish moment on Sunday, showing up to the ceremony in a velvet tuxedo jacket.