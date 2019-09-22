This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson Are Twinning at the 2019 Emmys

Twinning!

Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson are having a matching style moment at the 2019 Emmys! The This Is Us co-stars hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening in pink and red dresses, complete with puffed sleeves.

After meeting up at the show, Mandy tweeted, "Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, @skelechiwatson.�� Thanks for having us @televisionacad! #Emmys."

This combo is turning out to be the trend of the night, with Taraji P. Henson and Marisa Tomei also arriving to the red carpet in red and pink ensembles.

In addition to this amazing twinning moment, Mandy and Susan will be celebrating so much more at tonight's award show. Their show, This Is Us, is up for several awards at the ceremony. Mandy, who is donning Custom Brandon Maxwell with Forever Mark jewelry at the Emmys, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.