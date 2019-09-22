Farrah Abraham Makes Surprise Appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards

From the Venice Film Festival to the 2019 Emmys, Farrah Abrahamis making herself comfortable on every red carpet.

She leads the pack of other reality TV stars who are making appearances on the red carpet, alongside A-listers like Kit Haringtonand Viola Davis. Farrah made her appearance on the red carpet known by sharing a video of herself with someone from The Masked Singer on Instagram. "Let's be real I love @maskedsingerfox count down @televisionacad #emmyawards #selfie #sunday," she shared.

In addition to her shout-out to The Masked Singer, she shared plenty of footage from the red carpet on her Instagram story.

And she isn't alone! Bethenny Frankel walked the purple carpet in a glamorous black, strapless dress that evoked memories of old Hollywood. It appears that after walking the carpet, she joined Farrah in the celebrity lounge.