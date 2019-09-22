Mandy Moore Says She Feels ''So Confident'' About Her New Music at the 2019 Emmys

EXCLUSIVE!

Awards season is in full effect!

Celebrating television's biggest and brightest celebrities, the 2019 Emmys are here. Gracing the awards ceremony in a vibrant red and pink off-the-shoulder gown, Mandy Moore lit up the room as she sashayed along the red carpet. Surprisingly, this marks the This Is Us star's first-ever Emmy nomination, so tonight is extra special. What's more? The NBC show nabbed nine nominations total, so there's a good chance the 35-year-old actress could be going home with that coveted golden statue.

Speaking to E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet, Moore gushed over her nomination and co-stars. "I'm more pumped that [Chris Sullivan] has a nomination," she said, with a huge smile on her face. "I'm just glad we're a network television show and we're here in the company of Game of Thrones and the best television that's ever been made, so I'm happy we all get to be here as a family."

However, even if the This Is Us star doesn't win tonight, she has certainly had one hell of a year.

Recently, Moore dropped new music, which she hasn't' done in quite some time.

"It was just this Tuesday I dropped a song for the first time in a decade," she said. "I mean, there's like a collective holding of your breath, I guess, but I feel so confident about what I'm doing and who I'm working with and what the material is."

She added, "Like I, I'm mostly doing it for myself. I'm just glad the response has been positive and people are digging music, too."

Yes, we are!

It's only a matter of hours before fans of Moore find out if she's going home a winner. To hear more about the star's music and Emmy nomination, watch our video above!

